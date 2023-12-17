Germany-born panda twins bid farewell to Zoo Berlin

Months after celebrating their fourth birthday, the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany embarked on their journey to China on Saturday.

CFP

Meng Xiang, also known as Pit, and Meng Yuan, nicknamed Paule in Germany, were born in 2019, two years after their parents Meng Meng and Jiao Qing settled in Berlin from Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, which is home to the majority of pandas.

Zoo Berlin said on social media that its staff would accompany the twins during the flight.

Earlier this month, the zoo inaugurated a commemorative plaque for the twins and held a farewell ceremony for them.

Kai Wegner, mayor of Berlin, said during the ceremony that thanks to efforts by both Germany and China, it has been a success in the breeding of giant pandas. The twins have "brought Berliners and many tourists a lot of joy in recent years."

"They were born in Berlin and Berlin will always be their home," said Wegner.