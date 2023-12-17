News / Nation

Germany-born panda twins bid farewell to Zoo Berlin

Xinhua
  12:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-17       0
Months after celebrating their fourth birthday, the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany embarked on their journey to China on Saturday.
Xinhua
  12:06 UTC+8, 2023-12-17       0
Germany-born panda twins bid farewell to Zoo Berlin
CFP

Twin pandas sit in their enclosure during a farewell ceremony at Berlin Zoo on December 8, 2023.

Months after celebrating their fourth birthday, the first-ever twin panda cubs born in Germany embarked on their journey to China on Saturday.

Meng Xiang, also known as Pit, and Meng Yuan, nicknamed Paule in Germany, were born in 2019, two years after their parents Meng Meng and Jiao Qing settled in Berlin from Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, which is home to the majority of pandas.

Zoo Berlin said on social media that its staff would accompany the twins during the flight.

Earlier this month, the zoo inaugurated a commemorative plaque for the twins and held a farewell ceremony for them.

Kai Wegner, mayor of Berlin, said during the ceremony that thanks to efforts by both Germany and China, it has been a success in the breeding of giant pandas. The twins have "brought Berliners and many tourists a lot of joy in recent years."

"They were born in Berlin and Berlin will always be their home," said Wegner.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     