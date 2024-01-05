News / Nation

Chinese electric airplane completes maiden flight

Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-05       0
A Chinese homegrown electric airplane has completed its maiden flight at an airport in east China's Zhejiang Province, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Friday.
Xinhua
  14:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-05       0
Chinese electric airplane completes maiden flight
CGTN

China's self-developed AG60E electric aircraft.

A Chinese homegrown electric airplane has completed its maiden flight at an airport in the country's eastern province of Zhejiang, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Friday.

The AG60E aircraft, developed by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co. Ltd., is an electrically modified version of the AG60, an all-metal, side-by-side two-seater, single-engine sports aircraft which completed its first flight in 2020.

The AG60E has a total length of 6.9 meters, a wingspan of 8.6 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 185 km/h, according to its developer.

The refitting project to electrify the existing fixed-wing aircraft is a useful effort and it contributes to the low-altitude economy, a strategic emerging industry, the aircraft manufacturer said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     