Chinese electric airplane completes maiden flight

CGTN

A Chinese homegrown electric airplane has completed its maiden flight at an airport in the country's eastern province of Zhejiang, according to the Science and Technology Daily on Friday.

The AG60E aircraft, developed by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co. Ltd., is an electrically modified version of the AG60, an all-metal, side-by-side two-seater, single-engine sports aircraft which completed its first flight in 2020.

The AG60E has a total length of 6.9 meters, a wingspan of 8.6 meters and a maximum cruising speed of 185 km/h, according to its developer.

The refitting project to electrify the existing fixed-wing aircraft is a useful effort and it contributes to the low-altitude economy, a strategic emerging industry, the aircraft manufacturer said.