President of the Maldives to visit China
10:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-05 0
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu will pay a state visit to China from Jan. 8 to 12, announced Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Friday.
