China launches four meteorological satellites of the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation
China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.
The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 7:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.
They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.
It was the 25th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.