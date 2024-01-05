China launches four meteorological satellites of the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation

China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Friday.

The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 7:20 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

It was the 25th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.