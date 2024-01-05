News / Nation

China issues special stamps marking Year of the Dragon

China Post on Friday unveiled a set of two special stamps to celebrate the upcoming Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon.
One of the stamps depicts a golden dragon flying among clouds against a red background. Its image and posture originate from the Nine-Dragon Wall of the Forbidden City, symbolizing the spirit of vigorous progress and self-improvement.

The other stamp features two dragons hovering around a traditional Chinese jadeware object inscribed with auspicious patterns, expressing the good wishes of suitable weather, prosperity and peace for the country and people.

China has released zodiac stamps annually since 1980, which was Year of the Monkey.

The Chinese zodiac cycle contains 12 animals that record years and reflect people's attributes: the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the sheep, the monkey, the rooster, the dog and the pig.

