Chinese cities report jump in passenger trips in Jan-Nov 2023

Xinhua
  12:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0
Chinese cities recorded 86.67 billion passenger trips in the first 11 months of 2023, up 21.8 percent year on year, according to data released by the Ministry of Transport.
Xinhua
  12:44 UTC+8, 2024-01-06       0

Of the four modes of urban transport, public buses registered 37.81 billion trips, up 13 percent year on year during the same period, and urban rail transport saw 26.73 billion trips, up 47.2 percent.

Meanwhile, taxis recorded 22.06 billion trips, up 13.2 percent year on year, while passenger ferry services saw 77.06 million trips, up 83.4 percent, according to the data.

The Chinese capital, Beijing, recorded more than 5.24 billion trips during the period, ranking top on the list compared to other cities. Shanghai came in second place, reporting 4.56 billion trips, the data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
