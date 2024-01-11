3 killed, 3 injured in gas explosion in east China

Three people were confirmed dead, and three others were injured in a gas explosion in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Thursday morning.

Three people were confirmed dead, and three others were injured in a gas explosion in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The accident happened at around 9am at a vitamin production company in Haicang District, said the emergency bureau of the district.

A preliminary investigation showed that the gas explosion occurred in a sewage treatment tank when company workers were installing an awning above the tank, causing the collapse of both the tank and the awning.

Further investigations into the incident are underway.