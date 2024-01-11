﻿
News / Nation

Cross-border service for will registration

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0
The China Will Registration Center has created a cross-border service to address inheritance difficulties for citizens living abroad.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:42 UTC+8, 2024-01-11       0

The China Will Registration Center has launched a cross-border service to address inheritance issues for people living abroad.
Chinese citizens living overseas can use the new service to entrust others with handling the required procedures via an online platform.

On Wednesday, the center announced numerous new initiatives to make it convenient for the registration of wills.

These include reducing red tape to further streamline procedures and allowing citizens to visit only once and receive notarization on the same day they register.

It has also built a coordination mechanism to resolve family disputes and address citizens' problems.

The aim is to significantly improve the convenience of will registration and to assist citizens in avoiding unnecessary disputes and concerns over property matters.

Cross-border service for will registration
Ti Gong

Going through pamphlets on will registration.

"With the accumulation of wealth of Chinese families, the aggravation of the aging population, and the changing family structure and concept, the distribution of property has become an increasingly complex problem, leading to more disputes resulting from the inheritance," said Chen Kai, a member of the management committee of the center.

Since its creation 10 years ago, the center has registered over 250,000 wills across the country, with the average age of registrants dropping from 77.43 to 68.13 as of March last year.

This year, the center plans to hold community lectures to promote China's Civil Code and assist citizens in protecting their rights and interests through the legal system.

It has recruited over 48,000 volunteers for the plan nationwide.

In 2023, the center will additionally issue 10 typical will registration cases. In one of the examples, following her death, a woman would donate her three apartments to a pet hospital.

She had intended to give the property to her three children, but none of them visited her while she was in the hospital or cared for her afterward, prompting her to modify her will, as the pet she had raised was her only source of solace.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     