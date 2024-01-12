Taiwan's DPP slammed for purchasing US arms

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for purchasing US weapons, saying such actions cannot stop the inevitable trend toward China's complete national reunification.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comments in response to a media query concerning Taiwan's upgrade of fighter jets and its planned purchase of US fighter jets.

Noting that the DPP authorities procured US weapons using the hard-earned money of the Taiwan people for their own selfish interests, Zhang said such moves would only push Taiwan toward the brink of war.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army will be on high alert, and take all necessary measures to resolutely foil any form of "Taiwan independence" separatist plot and safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, he added.