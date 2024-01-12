61 trapped, 14 missing in central China coal mine accident

Sixty-one people are trapped and 14 missing after an accident occurred Friday afternoon in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province.

Sixty-one people are trapped and 14 missing after an accident occurred Friday afternoon in a coal mine in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, local authorities said.

The accident happened at around 2pm in a coal mine in China Pingmei Shenma in Henan. A preliminary investigation showed it was caused by a coal and gas outburst in the outer section of an intake airway.

Local authorities have mounted a rescue operation. Further investigations into the accident are underway.