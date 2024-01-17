News / Nation

China Southern Airlines resumes Shenyang-Bangkok flight route

  17:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0
China Southern Airlines on Tuesday officially resumed its passenger air services between Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Bangkok, Thailand.
  17:12 UTC+8, 2024-01-17       0

The route was previously halted for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumed service will be operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering flights five times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The flight route will promote exchanges between Liaoning and various destinations in Thailand, bringing a more convenient and comfortable direct flight experience for passengers, said the airlines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
