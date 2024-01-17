News / Nation

Remains of former senior political advisor Zhang Kehui cremated

The remains of Zhang Kehui were cremated in Beijing on Wednesday.
The remains of Zhang Kehui, former leader of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League and also former vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, were cremated in Beijing on Wednesday.

Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others bid farewell to Zhang at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Wednesday morning, paying their respects to Zhang and offering condolences to his family.

Zhang was extolled as a renowned social activist, an outstanding leader of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, and an excellent member of the Communist Party of China.

Zhang died in Beijing on January 11 at the age of 96.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, Hu Jintao and others had either visited Zhang when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means after his passing.

Zhang had served as vice chairperson of the ninth and tenth national committees of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, chairperson of the sixth and seventh central committees of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, and two terms as president of the All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
