China will unswervingly advance national reunification: spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated determination to unswervingly advance national reunification in response to a media query on the recently concluded Taiwan leadership and legislature elections.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the election outcomes cannot shake the fact that Taiwan is a part of China, cannot change the basic landscape and development trend of cross-Strait relations, and cannot impede the inevitable trend of China's reunification.

On the mainland's policy toward Taiwan for some time to come, Chen said, "We will unswervingly adhere to the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, firmly oppose 'Taiwan independence,' and uphold peace."

He added that the mainland will expand cross-Strait exchanges, promote cooperation and deepen integration to advance national reunification.