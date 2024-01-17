China issues draft guidelines for standardising AI industry

Reuters

China's industry ministry on Wednesday issued draft guidelines for standardising the AI industry, it said in a statement posted on the ministry's website.

The draft proposes to form more than 50 national and industry-wide standards for AI by 2026. It also said China aimed to participate in forming more than 20 international standards for AI by that time.

This comes at a time when China is trying to catch up with the United States in AI development after US company OpenAI shocked the world with its seminal chatbot ChatGPT at the end of 2022. Last year, Beijing was active in devising regulations for AI including a licensing regime for ChatGPT-like products in the country.

The draft guidelines aim at "seizing the early opportunities from the development of the AI industry," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that 60 percent of these prospective standards should be aimed toward serving "general key technologies and application development projects."

Furthermore, it targets to have more than 1,000 companies to adopt and advocate for these new standards.