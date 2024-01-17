Mainland supports further integrated development across Taiwan Strait

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed full support for Fujian Province to explore new ways for deepening integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday expressed full support for Fujian Province to explore new ways for deepening integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that since the central authorities decided to build a demonstration zone for cross-Strait integrated development in Fujian Province, relevant departments of the central Party and government have worked with Fujian to promote the effective implementation of various tasks and measures stipulated in the circular.

In 2024, relevant departments of the central Party and government will further put forward innovative measures within the framework of the central authorities' decision, Chen said.

He called on Fujian Province to continue to assume principal responsibilities, innovate working methods, and promote the implementation of these measures.