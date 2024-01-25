All missing in southwest China landslide confirmed dead
As of 8:04pm Thursday, all missing people in a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had been confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to 44, according to local authorities.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
