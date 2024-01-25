﻿
JN.1 variant shows no notable changes in pathogenicity

Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2024-01-25       0
The COVID-19 variant JN.1 shows no notable changes from the EG.5 variant in terms of the severity of symptoms it can cause.
The COVID-19 variant JN.1 shows no notable changes from the EG.5 variant in terms of the severity of symptoms it can cause, said the China CDC on Thursday.

The JN.1 variant is found to be responsible for a growing proportion of infections in the Chinese mainland, but most cases are asymptomatic or mild, said Peng Zhibin, a respiratory disease expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 infections are at a relatively low level in China, although there are signs of a modest rise recently, said experts, citing surveillance data.

However, they warn that infections could climb slightly around the time of the upcoming Spring Festival as large-scale mobility is expected during the holidays and other factors are at play.

Flu remains the predominant acute respiratory disease on the mainland, according to experts, noting that there has been a recent spike in the infections caused by the influenza B virus.

Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, warned of the heightened risks of contracting respiratory diseases during the festive season and advised people to take personal protective measures, including wearing masks when traveling and maintaining good hygiene habits.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
