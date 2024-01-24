Basic needs made difficult: Public restroom signage sparks online debate

A recent topic that surged in popularity online involved an elderly man who mistakenly entered a women's restroom due to unclear signage, and how often people encounter similar.

An elderly man found himself in an awkward situation after going to the wrong restroom, where he was accused of indecency, because the restroom signs, presented in English and pictorial form, were confusing.

The incident which happened in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, has been trending since early this month on Chinese social media.

Following the event, the mall issued an apology and promised to optimize and rectify their signage.



This incident might have been resolved, but the ensuing discussion has not simmered down. Many have criticized the increasingly obscure and difficult-to-understand restroom signs, especially for the elderly and children, in public places such as malls, hotels, tourist spots, and hospitals.



Some signs have no Chinese characters, while others feature only abstract symbols, leaving many baffled.

Internet users have expressed their confusion, asking why public restroom gender signs are becoming so hard to decipher.

Social media is no stranger to complaints about confusing public restroom signs, which have sparked numerous debates in the past. Posts shared by netizens show a wide array of designs, from geometric shapes such as upward or downward triangles, droplets, and diagonal lines, to artistic representations like Peking Opera masks and animal silhouettes.

In addition to unclear gender indicators, some users have reported signs in all-English or in hard-to-find locations.

"Forget the elderly, even I, a young person, sometimes can't recognize them. I've hesitated to enter on several occasions," one user commented.

Others questioned: "Is it so hard to use simple 'male' and 'female' signs?" and remarked that some designs had strayed from their original purpose.

However, there were also voices supporting the creative and aesthetic expression in graphic design, although they agreed that public opinion should be more heavily considered.

Is there a standard for public restroom signs? Should there be uniformity for easier management?

Public restroom signs are part of public information symbols. There are national recommended standards, but they are not mandatory.



According to the standard on Public Information Graphic Symbols, restroom symbols should depict a man in a suit and a woman in a dress, using colors such as black, blue, or brown. Signs must be fixed beside the door, not on it, to avoid being obscured when the door is opened or closed.

Professor Zou Zhendong from the School of Journalism and Communication at Xiamen University said that while restroom signage may seem trivial, it is integral to everyday life. He recommended that relevant authorities issue a "negative list" for public restroom signs, clarifying unacceptable designs. This approach sets a baseline for signage while still allowing room for creativity.