News / Nation

China promotes full implementation of private pension system

Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
China will promote the full implementation of a private pension mechanism that has already been introduced in 36 cities and regions.
Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0

China will promote the full implementation of a private pension mechanism that has already been introduced in 36 cities and regions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced Wednesday.

At a press conference held in Beijing, the ministry said the system has been running smoothly and "positive progress" has been made since its introduction in 2022, adding that more than 50 million people have opened accounts to participate in the mechanism.

The mechanism allows Chinese citizens to contribute up to 12,000 yuan (US$1,700) annually to individual pension accounts.

The private pension mechanism will complement the country's current pension system consisting of the basic old-age pension, enterprise annuities and commercial insurance for the elderly, offering another layer of support for the aging population.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     