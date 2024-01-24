Death toll rises to 39 in east China building fire
The death toll from a building fire in the city of Xinyu in east China's Jiangxi Province on Wednesday afternoon has risen to 39, local authorities said.
The fire broke out at approximately 3pm from a street shop in the Yushui District of Xinyu, said the local fire response emergency headquarters.
Rescue efforts have ended.
