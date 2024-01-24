News / Nation

Four people dead in a hotel fire in Jinan

Four people have died in hospital after incurring injuries in a hotel fire early Tuesday morning in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The fire occurred at 1:50am on Tuesday in a hotel in Changqing District, and was put out at 3am., according to the district's fire and rescue authorities.

The injured were sent to hospital for treatment immediately, and four of them died after treatment failed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

