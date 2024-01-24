Death toll rises to 34 in SW China landslide
The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 34 as of 5pm Wednesday, local authorities said.
Another 10 people are still missing, according to the local disaster relief headquarters.
