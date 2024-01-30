News / Nation

China announces 6 prominent archaeological findings of 2023

A list of six prominent archaeological findings discovered in China last year was announced Tuesday at an annual archaeology forum.
A list of six prominent archaeological findings discovered in China last year was announced Tuesday at an annual archaeology forum hosted by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

The findings are located in six different provincial-level regions, namely the provinces of Sichuan, Fujian, Hubei and Shaanxi, as well as the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The oldest of these 2023 findings dates back to the Paleolithic Period.

The six findings to make the list were selected from archaeological discoveries submitted by archaeological research institutions from across the country.

First held in 2002, the forum serves as a platform for the announcement and exchange of the latest archaeological achievements and information in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
