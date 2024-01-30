5.7-magnitude quake hits northwest China's Xinjiang: CENC

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Aheqi County in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:27am on Tuesday.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Aheqi County in Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 6:27am on Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was monitored at 41.15 degrees north latitude and 78.67 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.