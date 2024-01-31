Couple executed after throwing 2 children from 15th-floor apartment

Despite an agreement their mother would have custody after divorce, Zhang Bo's girlfriend felt they would be a problem for their future together and they plotted their deaths.

A couple convicted of throwing two children to their deaths from a 15th-floor apartment were executed today, Chongqing No.5 Intermediate People’s Court announced.

Zhang Bo, along with his girlfriend Ye Chengchen, murdered his two children, aged 2 and 1, and was sentenced to death by the local court in Chongqing in July 2021. They appealed but the court upheld the death sentence in a second trial in May last year.

The Supreme Court approved their death sentences.

Zhang had begun a relationship with Ye but concealed the fact he was married and had children.

In February 2020, he reached an agreement to divorce his wife surnamed Chen. According to the agreement, their daughter would be raised by Chen while their son would be raised by Zhang till he reaches 6, after which custody would be transferred to Chen.

Despite the divorce agreement, Ye considered the children as obstacles to her relationship with Zhang and a problem for their future life together. She urged Zhang many times to kill his children and the pair conspired to murder them in an “accidental fall.”

In November 2020, Zhang threw his two children out of a window at their 15th-floor apartment when their mother was not present.

Zhang and Ye were arrested on November 10, nine days after the incident. They were found to have been plotting the murder for nine months.



The children's mother posted online today that the court had informed her of the executions and said she would comfort her children in heaven.