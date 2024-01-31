News / Nation

Display of red-crowned crane for tourism halted in Harbin over welfare concerns

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Xia Wenqiu
  13:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
The exhibition of a red-crowned crane, a nationally protected and threatened species, in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, has been halted due to concerns about the bird's welfare.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Xia Wenqiu
  13:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-31       0
Display of red-crowned crane for tourism halted in Harbin over welfare concerns

A red-crowned crane is displayed on Central Street in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

The exhibition of a red-crowned crane, a nationally protected and threatened species, on Central Street in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, aimed at boosting tourism, has been halted due to concerns about the bird's welfare.

Authorities from Hegang City in Heilongjiang, who brought the sole crane to Harbin for tourism promotion, will face punishment for their unauthorized actions, said the provincial forestry and grassland administration on January 29, according to Thepaper.cn.

The attempt to attract tourists with the crane backfired when online videos revealed the bird in apparent distress, shivering as crowds gathered to take pictures.

The red-crowned crane, native to northeast China and northeast Asia, requires pristine and expansive wetland habitats. Classified as a threatened species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, it holds the highest level of protection for wild animals in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     