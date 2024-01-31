Mainland asks US to refrain from sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday asked the United States to translate its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" into tangible actions.

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday asked the United States to translate its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" into tangible actions and refrain from sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference, responding to the recent comments from Laura Rosenberger, director of the so-called American Institute in Taiwan, on Resolution 2758 of the United Nations General Assembly.

It is a fact confirmed by a series of international pacts and documents, including the UNGA Resolution 2758 of 1971, that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory, Chen said.

This is also a commitment made by the United States in the three joint communiques between China and the United States, Chen noted.

"Apart from being part of China, Taiwan has no other status under international law," said Chen, adding that any distortion of the authority and validity of UNGA Resolution 2758 is ignorant and malicious, and doomed to fail.