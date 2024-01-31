Man executed for brutal matricide

Wu Xieyu, an academically outstanding Peking University student convicted of brutally killing his mother, was executed today, announced Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court.

China Central Television

Wu Xieyu, an academically outstanding Peking University student convicted of brutally killing his mother, was executed today, announced Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court.

Wu, 30, received a death sentence in August 2021 for charges including murder, fraud, and purchasing others' ID cards.

The Supreme Court, upon reviewing the death penalty, emphasized the extremely heinous nature of Wu's crime, stating that it seriously violated human ethics, trampled on public perception and emotions, and caused an extremely negative social impact. The highest court noted Wu's profound malice and lack of remorse or sincerity for repentance.

Wu became pessimistic and suicidal after his father died in 2010 from cancer. Wu thought the life of his mother Xie Tianqin had also become meaningless.

He started to consider the idea of "relieving his mother from the pain" of losing her husband by killing her in early 2015.

He used dumbbell bars to fatally strike her head on July 10, 2015, and went to great lengths to conceal the crime, covering the body with numerous layers of sheets and plastic film stuffed with carbon bags and refrigerator deodorizers to reduce the odor.

Subsequently, Wu deceived relatives by fabricating a story about his mother accompanying him overseas for studies, borrowing 1.44 million yuan (US$203,040) from them, which he squandered. During his time on the run, he purchased more than 10 ID cards from others to evade police.

Wu was apprehended on April 21, 2019, when he appeared on security cameras at Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing.

Despite being notified that he could meet with relatives before the execution, Wu declined, Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court said.