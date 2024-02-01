Central China's Henan launches emergency response for snowy weather

Central China's Henan Province launched a Level-IV emergency response, the least severe one in China's emergency response system, at 9am Thursday due to low temperatures, rain, snow, and freezing, according to the emergency command center established by the provincial government.

The Henan Provincial Meteorological Observatory said that from 6am Wednesday to 6am Thursday, widespread moderate-to-heavy snowfall occurred in the northern, central-western, and eastern parts of Henan, with remarkable temperature drops and strong winds.

The meteorological department predicted that the rain and snow would last for about seven days, making it the longest such weather conditions so far this winter.

As the Spring Festival travel reaches its peak, the command center has instructed all regions in the province to prioritize transportation efficiency, strengthen road safety, ensure effective de-icing and snow removal as well as ensuring the safety of the vulnerable populations.

More than 10 flights at the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in the provincial capital were delayed on Thursday and several trains departing from the Zhengzhou Railway Station have been suspended, according to the airport and the train station.

The Ministry of Emergency Management said on Wednesday that this winter's weather pattern is the most formidable since 2009, prompting a Level-IV emergency response in seven provinces including Henan.

A work team has also been dispatched to Henan to guide the response to low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing.