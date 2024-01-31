Chinese police seize 25.9 tonnes of drugs in 2023

In 2023, Chinese police investigated and handled over 42,000 criminal drug cases, arrested more than 65,000 suspects, and seized 25.9 tons of drugs.

In 2023, Chinese police investigated and handled over 42,000 criminal drug cases, arrested more than 65,000 suspects, and seized 25.9 tons of drugs, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Wednesday.

Police across China handled over 200 cases related to drug manufacturing in 2023, seizing more than 740 tons of materials used in the manufacturing of drugs.

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province handled more than 2,900 cases involving cross-border drug trafficking and seized 12.2 tons of drugs last year.

Public security organs nationwide have strengthened their monitoring of drug abuse and inspected the management of narcotics and psychotropic substances over the past year, according to the ministry. A total of 10 narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were added to the country's list of controlled substances in 2023.