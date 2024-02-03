China launches 11 Geely-02 constellation satellites

China on Saturday sent a group of 11 satellites into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province.

China on Saturday sent a group of 11 satellites into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwestern Sichuan Province.

Carried by a Long March-2C carrier rocket, the 11 Geely-02 constellation satellites took off at 7:37am from the launch site, and entered the preset orbit.

This was the 508th flight mission of the Long March rocket series.