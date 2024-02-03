Fiji reiterates commitment to one-China principle

Fijian Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said Friday that his country firmly adheres to the one-China principle.

Fijian Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica said Friday that his country firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to inject new momentum into China-Fiji comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Kamikamica made the remarks after meeting with Luo Zhaohui, head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, and signed related cooperation documents.

Noting that the Chinese-style modernization has provided a new option for developing countries, he said Fiji looks forward to learning from China's experience in governance.

Kamikamica said his country stands ready to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and participate in major initiatives put forward by China.

China appreciates Fiji's adherence to the one-China principle, and is willing to work with Fiji to contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind, Luo said.

China is also willing to provide further assistance to the best of its ability for Fiji's economic and social development and deepen practical cooperation in areas including agriculture, infrastructure and education, he added.

Luo also met with other Fijian officials, and visited China-aided projects in Fiji.