Former Vice President of Beihang University arrested for suspected bribery

Zhang Guang, former vice president of Beihang University, has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Monday.

The arrest decision was made by the Jiangxi Provincial People's Procuratorate, as designated by the SPP, following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Further handling of the case is underway.