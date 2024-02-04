News / Nation

China plans to launch two test satellites into lunar orbit

Xinhua
  15:09 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0
China is projected to launch two test satellites into a lunar orbit to establish communication between the moon and the Earth.
Xinhua
  15:09 UTC+8, 2024-02-04       0

China is projected to launch two test satellites into a lunar orbit to establish communication between the moon and the Earth.

The twin satellites, weighing 61 kg and 15 kg respectively, will fly in formation in orbit around the moon to validate new technologies, including navigation calibrations and high-reliability signal transmissions, according to a news release of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory on Saturday.

The satellites will be lifted off into the Earth-moon transfer orbit, together with Queqiao-2, a relay satellite for communications between the far side of the moon and Earth. Then the two satellites will undergo near-moon braking and enter an elliptic lunar orbit.

Queqiao-2, scheduled for launch in the first half of this year, will serve as a relay platform for the fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program, providing communications services for Chang'e-4, Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     