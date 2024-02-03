China issues No. 1 central document for 2024, charting roadmap for promoting comprehensive rural revitalization

China unveiled its "No. 1 central document" for 2024 on Saturday, outlining the priorities for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization this year.

The document encompasses six parts, including ensuring national food security, forestalling any large-scale relapse into poverty, improving rural industries' development, strengthening rural construction, enhancing rural governance, and strengthening the leadership of the Communist Party of China on work regarding agriculture, rural areas, and farmers.

As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities.