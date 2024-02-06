Suzhou discounts tourist attractions to lure holiday visitors

The 76 scenic spots discounted include Zhuozheng Garden, Tiger Hill, Lion Grove, and Canglang Pavilion, according to Suzhou's cultural and tourism authorities.

More than 70 tourist attractions in Suzhou, in neighboring Jiangsu Province, will offer half-price admission during the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year holiday to lure visitors.

The 76 scenic spots with the special offer include must-see and iconic attractions such as Zhuozheng Garden, also known as the Humble Administrator's Garden; Tiger Hill; Lion Grove; and Canglang Pavilion, according to Suzhou's cultural and tourism authorities.

The preferential policy will run from February 10 to 17. Attractions in plenty of ancient towns such as Tongli, Zhengze, Lili, Zhouzhuang, Jinxi, and Qiandeng are also included.

The city is distributing 800,000 Spring Festival fudai (lucky bags), containing free tickets for the subway, tourist attractions, performance venues, and nianhuo (New Year goods) packages: and cultural and tourism coupons will be distributed via the city's cultural and tourism portal.

Suzhou's cultural and tourism authorities also unveiled a raft of activities to be staged during the holiday in Shanghai.

Fireworks shows will present a feast for the eyes at Suzhou Amusement Land and Huanxiu Lake, while lantern shows will be held at HB World, Panmen Scenic Area, Tiger Hill, and Wumen Wangting Canal Park.

At ancient towns including Zhouzhuang, Shaxi, and Luzhi, traditional activities welcoming the "God of Fortune," or caishen, are planned, and spring blossom exhibitions will take place at Tiger Hill, Canglang Pavilion, and Liuyuan Garden. A plum flower festival will be held at the Xiangshan scenic area, together with a food market and a photography competition.