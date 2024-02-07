News / Nation

Sichuan Airlines flight in emergency landing scare

  Zhang Long
  20:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-07
Flight 3U8906 from Fuzhou to Chengdu lands safely at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport after it transmitted a "7700" emergency code signifying an aircraft in distress.
Sichuan Airlines flight 3U8906, originally scheduled from Fuzhou Changle International Airport to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, was diverted to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport after a fault.

A representative from Sichuan Airlines said that on the afternoon of February 7 the flight experienced a bleed air system malfunction in mid-air. The crew handled the situation according to standard procedure, and the flight landed safely at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 2:15pm.

Bleed air is compressed and heated air taken from the engines and used for various purposes within the aircraft. The bleed air system plays a crucial role in supplying air for environmental control (such as air conditioning and pressurization) in the cabin, anti-icing systems, and other systems.

A passenger's tracking app shows the flight diverted to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

Flight 3U8906 had earlier transmitted a "7700" emergency code, which signifies an aircraft in distress.

The code, however, does not necessarily mean the situation is extremely dangerous. An anonymous civil aviation pilot explained that the "7700" code represents the highest level of emergency, signifying a significant issue.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
