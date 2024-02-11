Chinese tourists predicted to make over 6b domestic trips in 2024

The combined number of inbound and outbound tourists traveling internationally is expected to exceed 260 million.

Chinese tourists are expected to make more than 6 billion domestic trips in 2024, and the combined number of inbound and outbound tourists traveling internationally is expected to exceed 260 million, according to a recent report from the China Tourism Academy.

The report, which includes a review of China's tourism performance in 2023 and a forecast for 2024, highlights significant recovery in the tourism sector last year.

In 2023, domestic tourism in China saw remarkable year-on-year growth of over 100 percent in both revenue and number of tourists, bouncing back to over 80 percent of the 2019 level, figures from the report show.

Inbound and outbound international tourism also surged, with the total number of tourists surpassing 190 million, up more than 280 percent from the previous year.

The academy's research team said that the desire to travel among China's residents remained high throughout 2023, with tourists reporting a high level of satisfaction.