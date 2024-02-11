Xi, Peng Liyuan extend Chinese New Year greetings to US Lincoln High School teachers, students

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Sunday replied to a Chinese New Year greeting card from teachers and students of US Lincoln High School.

In a greeting card sent to the teachers and students, Xi and Peng invited them to visit China more often, including participating in exchange and study programs which invite 50,000 young Americans to China, so as to contribute to the friendship between the two peoples, especially among the young people.

Earlier, teachers and students of the school in the US Washington State sent a New Year greeting card to Xi, Peng and the Chinese people, extending their best wishes for happiness and health in the new year. More than 100 teachers and students signed the card.