Foreign friends share joys of celebrating Spring Festival in China
18:41 UTC+8, 2024-02-12 0
As Spring Festival celebrations are well underway in China, many overseas friends who live in China or are just paying a visit here indulge themselves in various activities.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Yang Yiting
