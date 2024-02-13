China pledges efforts to combat lawyer misconduct

China's Ministry of Justice has pledged to enforce the rules of professional conduct for lawyers in the country, make efforts to curb illegal practices.

China's Ministry of Justice has pledged to enforce the rules of professional conduct for lawyers in the country, make efforts to curb illegal practices such as malicious speculation, and bolster self-discipline in the legal profession.

To complete these tasks, the ministry has proposed a mechanism involving courts, procuratorates, judicial administration organs and bar associations to strengthen collaboration and cooperation on key shared-interest areas of work concerning lawyers.

In a statement, the ministry underscored the importance of guiding lawyers in China to serve the people through improved legal services, ensuring social fairness and justice.

Further actions will be taken to protect the rights of lawyers and foster favorable conditions for their work, the ministry said.