News / Nation

Mainland backs coast guard patrols in Xiamen-Kinmen waters

Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0
A Chinese mainland spokesperson voiced firm support for the coast guard authority in the southeastern Fujian Province to perform regular patrols in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area.
Xinhua
  18:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-18       0

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday voiced firm support for the coast guard authority in the southeastern Fujian Province to perform regular patrols in the Xiamen-Kinmen maritime area.

Citing Taiwan's expulsion of a mainland fishing boat on February 14 that led to two deaths, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the relevant authorities in Taiwan were acting with a disregard for human lives and a negative attitude.

"The incident has caused strong indignation among all sectors of society on the mainland, seriously harmed the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and severely sabotaged cross-Strait relations," the spokesperson said.

Zhu noted that mainland coast guard authorities' implementation of regular law enforcement patrols is essential for upholding order in the relevant waters and ensuring the safety of mainland fishermen's lives and property.

"We wholeheartedly support these efforts," Zhu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     