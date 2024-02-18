News / Nation

China sees over 13m entry-exit trips during Spring Festival holiday

China saw around 13.52 million inbound and outbound trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Saturday, marking a 2.8-fold increase from the same holiday period last year, according to the National Immigration Administration.

Border inspection agencies across China handled a daily average of about 1.69 million inbound and outbound trips during the period, the administration said.

The total entry-exit trips during the holiday returned to 90 percent of the level in 2019, according to the administration.

Border inspection agencies checked 459,000 vehicles, including ships, trains, and automobiles, representing a 1.6-fold increase from that of the same period in 2023.

Seaports, land ports and airports across the country witnessed stable and orderly customs clearance, with cross-border trips through land ports in Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macau accounting for 73.1 percent of the total, the administration said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
