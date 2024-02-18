Chinese C919 jetliner makes trial flight in Singapore
Chinese passenger jet C919 made a trial flight Sunday in Singapore to prepare for the upcoming airshow.
Five aircraft developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd, including C919, will meet the public at the Singapore Airshow 2024 which begins on Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
