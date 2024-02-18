Mainland spokesperson urges swift release of fishermen detained by Taiwan after fatal fishing boat expulsion

A Chinese mainland spokesperson urged Taiwan authorities to release the mainland fishermen who were forcibly detained after a fatal expulsion of a mainland fishing boat.

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday urged Taiwan authorities to release the mainland fishermen who were forcibly detained after a fatal expulsion of a mainland fishing boat.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks concerning the incident that took place on Wednesday afternoon, in which the fishing boat from the southeastern Fujian Province was expelled in the waters of Kinmen area. The incident led to all four aboard falling into the sea, two of whom died.

Zhu noted that the incident sparked widespread outrage on the mainland, and severely hurt the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Both sides of the Strait belong to one and the same China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, Zhu reiterated. She added that since ancient times, fishermen from both sides of the Strait have been operating in the traditional fishery zones of the Strait.

There has never been such a thing as "off-limit" or "restricted" waters in the zones, said Zhu.

The mainland always has goodwill toward Taiwan compatriots, but will not tolerate Taiwan authorities' negligence of the lives and property of mainland fishermen, said the spokesperson.

She urged Taiwan authorities to release the detained fishermen and fishing boat at an early date. She added that the mainland reserves the right to take further measures, the consequences of which shall be borne by the Taiwan side.