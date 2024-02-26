News / Nation

China compelled to take necessary measures in Huangyan Dao waters

Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
China is compelled to take necessary measures in response to a series of moves by the Philippines in the waters of Huangyan Dao, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Xinhua
  21:59 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0

China is compelled to take necessary measures in response to a series of moves by the Philippines in the waters of Huangyan Dao, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to confirm media reports that China has recently reinstalled a barrier at the mouth of Huangyan Dao, located in the South China Sea.

Stressing that Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory, Mao said China took necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights in responding to a series of moves by the Philippines in the waters of Huangyan Dao that infringe on China's sovereignty.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     