News / Nation

Chinese premier urges fair competition in building unified national market

Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for new progress and breakthroughs in the building of a unified national market.
Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for new progress and breakthroughs in the building of a unified national market to effectively support the nation's new development paradigm and high-quality development.

The premier made the remarks during a themed study session of the State Council, or the cabinet, which he chaired on Monday.

Li said that to push forward the construction of a unified national market, it is necessary to fully leverage China's advantages, such as its super-large market scale, abundance in production factors and complete industrial system, as well as removing the key obstacles that hinder the flow of the economy.

The premier said that it is also necessary to clear out policies and regulations that hinder the building of a unified market and fair competition. Great efforts should be made to break down the barriers on market access, and continuously deal with prominent issues such as local-level protection practices, market segmentation and chaos in investment promotion, he said.

Li also called for improvements to fundamental mechanisms and rules on intellectual property rights protection, market access, fair competition and social credit, as well as the refinement of auxiliary policies in order to provide mechanism support in building a unified national market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     