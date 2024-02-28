News / Nation

China's 2nd homegrown large cruise ship to be delivered by 2026

Xinhua
  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0
China's second domestically-built large cruise ship has been under structure construction and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026.
Xinhua
  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-02-28       0

China's second domestically-built large cruise ship has been under structure construction and is expected to be delivered by the end of 2026, according to the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited.

The schedule unveiled by the shipbuilder on Wednesday showed that the cruise ship is set to depart from the dock by late March 2026, with trial sailing commencing in June 2026. The naming and delivery of the cruise ship will be made before the end of 2026.

Compared with the country's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, the new ship is larger in size, with a total tonnage of approximately 142,000 tons, a total length of 341 meters, a width of 37.2 meters and 2,144 cabins, an increase of 0.67 million tons in tonnage, an extension of 17.4 meters in length, and 19 additional cabins.

Despite a higher construction volume than the Adora Magic City, the total construction hours of the new ship is expected to be reduced by 20 percent from its predecessor, according to the country's top shipbuilder.

Additionally, the ship's outfitting work commenced on Monday. The smooth progress of this crucial phase lays the foundation for ensuring the overall construction and delivery schedule of the ship, said the company.

In January this year, the Adora Magic City completed its maiden commercial voyage after traveling 1,119 nautical miles on a seven days and six nights trip, garnering significant interest from tourists.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     