Chinese tourist injured in Phuket parasailing accident receives compensation

A Thai parasailing operator agreed to pay a Chinese tourist 400,000 baht (US$11,153) in compensation after she broke her leg in a parasailing accident on Karon Beach in Phuket.

Phuket Hotnews

A Thai parasailing operator agreed to pay a Chinese tourist 400,000 baht (US$11,153) in compensation after she broke her leg in a parasailing accident on Karon Beach in Phuket on Saturday, February 24.

The operator blamed the accident on a change in wind direction and insisted they adhered to strict safety measures.

The Chinese woman, identified as Nada Han from Zhejiang Province on social media, expressed her dissatisfaction regarding the inadequate safety measures provided by the parasail service provider after the accident. The woman also criticised the hospital she was admitted to for lacking the necessary equipment to treat her injury.

Han accused Thai business operators of prioritising money over tourist safety. She claimed that the parasail operator also refused to adequately compensate her, offering only 50,000 baht despite a treatment cost of 200,000 baht.



In her video, Han warned others, especially foreign tourists in Thailand, to avoid extreme sports in Thailand. She said she saw no locals participating in these sports on the beach. She only saw foreigners, mostly Chinese, who paid to do the sports.

"Thai business operators only saw a foreign tourist like me as a source of income. They do not care about our lives and safety."

Her story attracted the attention of both Chinese and Thai netizens, prompting the intervention of the Phuket Marine Office. The Director of the Phuket Marine Office, Natchapong Pranit, visited Han in hospital on Wednesday, to discuss the accident in detail.

Natchapong stressed that the province takes the safety of tourists seriously and that there are training courses for extreme and water sports operators in the area. He assured the Chinese woman that he would facilitate the compensation agreement and that relevant departments would investigate the cause of the accident.

Han's Douyin account

Change of wind

The parasailing operator, a Thai man named Kanchit Thamsuea, also visited the hospital to provide his perspective. He is the owner of Nong Pleng Pleng Sea Sport, a water sports service, and was present at the scene during the accident.



Kanchit clarified that Han and her friend were parasailing together under the supervision of his team. The staff safely guided the two tourists towards the ground but a sudden change in wind direction, just 2 metres from the ground, led to loss of control and the subsequent fall.

Emphasising the importance of stringent safety measures, Kanchit stressed that his team meticulously inspected the equipment and monitored wind direction before each launch. With more than 10 staff members on standby at all times, their priority was ensuring the safety of their customers.

Kanchit denied the existence of repeated parasailing accidents mentioned by Nadahan, asserting that this was the first incident in his 10 years of operating the service.

Kanchit clarified that he had not refused compensation and had been supporting Han's treatment since the beginning. Contrary to her statement, he did not offer her only 50,000 baht. He believed this misinformation arose from miscommunication and a language barrier.

According to a report by Phuket Hotnews yesterday evening, Nadahan initially sought 500,000 baht in compensation, with 120,000 baht designated for her medical expenses. Following negotiations, Kanchit agreed to a reduced amount of 400,000 baht, which Han accepted

The parasailing operator paid 120,000 baht yesterday and will transfer the remaining amount later. Han's condition improved, and she returned to China via Phuket International Airport on Thursday.