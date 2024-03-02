﻿
Shenzhou-17 crew completes in-orbit repairs during 2nd extravehicular mission

The Shenzhou-17 crew aboard China's orbiting space station carried out their second extravehicular mission on Saturday, the China Manned Space Agency has said.
The Shenzhou-17 crew aboard China's orbiting space station carries out their second extravehicular mission on Saturday.

The Shenzhou-17 crew aboard China's orbiting space station carried out their second extravehicular mission on Saturday, the China Manned Space Agency has said.

Taikonauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin successfully completed all assigned tasks at 1:32pm, after approximately eight hours of extravehicular activities. They worked together closely with the support of the space station's robotic arm and scientific researchers on Earth.

A spacewalk was conducted by Tang Hongbo and Jiang Xinlin, who have since returned safely to the Wentian lab module.

China launched the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship on October 26, 2023. Its crew conducted a repair test in their first extravehicular mission on December 21 last year.

During their second extravehicular mission, the three taikonauts completed maintenance work on the Tianhe core module's solar wings, addressing the impact of small space particles. According to the agency, the solar wing's power generation function is operating normally after evaluation and analysis.

It was the first time the taikonauts completed the in-orbit maintenance of extravehicular facilities. The Shenzhou-17 crew also inspected the status of the space station's modules during their spacewalk.

The three taikonauts are scheduled to carry out a variety of space science and technology experiments during the remainder of their space journey, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua
